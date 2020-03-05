O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $513,000 Position in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.37. 3,393,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,573. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.04. Wayfair Inc has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $173.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.66.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $437,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $300,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $41,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,460,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,330 shares of company stock worth $1,725,566 in the last ninety days. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

