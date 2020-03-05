O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $366,006.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $10,881,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $1,572,983.36. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,669.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,076 shares of company stock valued at $31,721,334. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

COUP traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.92. 968,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,685. Coupa Software Inc has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $178.00. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.76.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

