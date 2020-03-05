O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $610,000 Stake in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.85.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $661,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,190,397.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 556,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,431 shares of company stock valued at $7,810,692 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.86. 1,727,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,598. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of -0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Elastic NV has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.51 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.