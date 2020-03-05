O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $8.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,870. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $140.24 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,412 shares of company stock worth $8,841,422. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

