O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $635,000 Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dover by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 95.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 113,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 55,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

NYSE:DOV traded down $4.92 on Thursday, reaching $105.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,251. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $87.07 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.44.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Eric A. Spiegel bought 1,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.60 per share, with a total value of $110,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $573,129.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

