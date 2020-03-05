O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 52,767 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 536,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,727,000 after buying an additional 73,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities raised Twilio to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.29.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $105.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,915,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,691. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $2,470,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 4,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $567,746.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,307 shares of company stock valued at $17,437,231. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

