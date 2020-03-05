O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $661,000 Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,344 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,317,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, December 9th. First Analysis started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.51. 726,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,641. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $132,578.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $843,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,341 shares of company stock valued at $14,553,898. Corporate insiders own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.