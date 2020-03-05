O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $704,000 Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 95,750 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,010.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.48. 5,498,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

A number of research firms have commented on PK. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.