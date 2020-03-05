O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NYSE:LEG traded down $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.