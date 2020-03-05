O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 718,069 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Tapestry by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 427,442 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $11,135,000 after buying an additional 22,317 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 774,225 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 679.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Tapestry by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 255,250 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 153,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.62.

Tapestry stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.22. 5,737,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,297,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Tapestry Inc has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

