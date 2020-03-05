O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.42. 1,513,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

