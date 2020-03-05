O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Invests $235,000 in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Franklin Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Franklin Electric by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric by 472.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 53,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.93. 188,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,662. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $320.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.53 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $109,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,486.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,030 shares of company stock valued at $970,632. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Electric to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

