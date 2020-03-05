O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,096,000 after buying an additional 230,170 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,634,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 108,753 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,621,000 after purchasing an additional 79,028 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,019,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. First Analysis cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.
Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $4.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.05. 1,442,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,682. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $179.11 and a 52-week high of $251.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.09.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
Palo Alto Networks Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
