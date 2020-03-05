O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 391 Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Moelis & Co by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Co by 1,129.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 79,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $2,913,034.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,011,418.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,688 shares of company stock valued at $8,134,624. Company insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.85. Moelis & Co has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is presently 104.08%.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

