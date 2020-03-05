O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Kellogg by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $6,398,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 500,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,891,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.66. 1,517,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,028. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

