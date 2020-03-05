O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,500,000 after buying an additional 214,021 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Intuit from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.95.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.18. 2,418,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,771. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.03 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

