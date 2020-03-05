O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,108,000 after purchasing an additional 542,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $11,207,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 3,310.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 144,729 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Avalara by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 157,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 115,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $30,998.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,853.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,894.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,154 shares of company stock valued at $8,082,473 in the last quarter. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.46.

Shares of AVLR stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.51. 966,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,049. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.41. Avalara Inc has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.