O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 263,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 43,636 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $1,286,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

BMI traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 303,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,274. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.66 and a 1 year high of $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.