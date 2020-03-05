O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Docusign by 98.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,654,000 after buying an additional 2,537,764 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Docusign by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,019,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,776,000 after purchasing an additional 263,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Docusign by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,735 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Docusign by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,351,000 after purchasing an additional 191,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,119,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCU. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Docusign in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

In related news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $701,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 238,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,855,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,585,682 shares of company stock valued at $119,205,525 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Docusign stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.60. 2,101,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,147. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $92.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day moving average is $69.26.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

