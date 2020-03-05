Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 21,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBB traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,455,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,274. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $123.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.55.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

