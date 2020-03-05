Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,668,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,114. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $78.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.