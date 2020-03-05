Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,329 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,367,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,035,000 after acquiring an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.30. 32,634,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,939,375. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

