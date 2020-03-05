ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 3,290 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.08. 107,908,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,321,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.27.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

