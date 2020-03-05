ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cerner by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $15,102,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

Cerner stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.57. 2,442,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,549. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average of $70.86. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

