ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,103 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

RYT stock traded down $6.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.51. The stock had a trading volume of 35,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,318. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $159.64 and a twelve month high of $212.55.

