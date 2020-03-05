ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,010 Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 0.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura upped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLT traded down $6.89 on Thursday, reaching $91.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,044,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average of $101.54. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 770.65% and a net margin of 9.32%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

