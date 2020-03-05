ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,900 Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Arconic by 104.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arconic by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Arconic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73,920 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 6.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 203,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARNC traded down $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $26.75. 4,762,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. Arconic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Cowen started coverage on Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. Longbow Research cut shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

