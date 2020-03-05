ProVise Management Group LLC Buys New Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.26. 225,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,775. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.0474 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

