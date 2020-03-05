ProVise Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,795 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 596.8% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.6% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE DE traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.07. 1,878,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,900. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.34 and its 200-day moving average is $168.09. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DZ Bank downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $879,903.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,805. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.