ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. 22,893,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,331,012. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.27.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

