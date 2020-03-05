ProVise Management Group LLC Has $307,000 Position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,593,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,818,000 after purchasing an additional 297,215 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Atlassian by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,587,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,773,000 after purchasing an additional 540,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atlassian by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,383,000 after purchasing an additional 108,091 shares during the period. Strategy Capital LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 543,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,370,000 after purchasing an additional 101,484 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

TEAM stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.21. 1,444,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,213. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.25, a P/E/G ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.11. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $156.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.15.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

