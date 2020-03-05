ProVise Management Group LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,903,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after acquiring an additional 156,852 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,843,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,272,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,271,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,636,958. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.54. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

