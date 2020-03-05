ProVise Management Group LLC Has $437,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,521.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,793 shares of company stock worth $308,214. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,928,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,537. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.88.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

