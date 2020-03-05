ProVise Management Group LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

IYR stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,085,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,696,043. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.52. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

