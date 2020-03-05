ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 244,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.35. 167,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,259. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $55.04 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.19.

