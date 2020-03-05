ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $200,000 in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.18.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $8.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,623. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $118.45 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,178 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,967 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

