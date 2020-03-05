ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 41.1% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 1,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $15.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $329.33. 1,959,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,694. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $332.98 and its 200-day moving average is $282.89. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $362.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total value of $416,320.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at $10,307,332.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total value of $13,965,592.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $417,114.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,667 shares of company stock worth $37,165,168 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.74.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

