ProVise Management Group LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $2,124,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 274.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $12,140,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $57,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $265,001.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,027 shares of company stock worth $4,776,015 in the last three months.

Shares of SILK traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 236,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,764. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 9.86.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 82.73% and a negative return on equity of 165.90%. The business had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SILK. ValuEngine lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silk Road Medical from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

