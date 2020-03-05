ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,470 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.97. 158,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,102. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.49.

