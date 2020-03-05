ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after acquiring an additional 750,499 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,345,000 after acquiring an additional 652,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,679,000 after acquiring an additional 588,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 823,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,724,000 after acquiring an additional 558,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,724,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $71.39 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.77.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

