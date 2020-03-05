ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,346,447 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.31.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.13. 22,682,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,642,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $78.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

