ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,653,000 after purchasing an additional 383,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.31. 2,588,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,377. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.09. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $114.62 and a one year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 59.80%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

