Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ (RYTM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RYTM. BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of RYTM traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $19.12. 212,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,020. The firm has a market cap of $853.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.39 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $31.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.27.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $341,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $801,774.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,234.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,422,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,305,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after purchasing an additional 898,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,285,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 220,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 214,980 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

