Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.30 EPS

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 50.60 ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 47.30 ($0.62) by GBX 3.30 ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON:RWA traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Thursday, hitting GBX 490 ($6.45). 248,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,229. Robert Walters has a fifty-two week low of GBX 428.20 ($5.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 676 ($8.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 587.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 542.92. The stock has a market cap of $372.68 million and a PE ratio of 10.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RWA shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Robert Walters to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.16) price objective (down from GBX 655 ($8.62)) on shares of Robert Walters in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Robert Walters from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

