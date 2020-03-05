Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Advisors Inc.

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.10.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.83. 15,751,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,000,481. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

