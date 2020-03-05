South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTN. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $720,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTN stock traded down $16.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.52. 3,495,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,106. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.93. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $169.64 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.