South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,360 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,584,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,050 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 963.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 816,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 740,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in LKQ by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,718,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,727,000 after purchasing an additional 620,052 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in LKQ by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,571,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,337,000 after purchasing an additional 594,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in LKQ by 1,408.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 481,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 449,353 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.23. 4,305,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,350. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

