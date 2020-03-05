South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,767.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,191,000 after purchasing an additional 306,112 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 230.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $57,970,000 after purchasing an additional 225,069 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,819,000 after purchasing an additional 177,983 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $8.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.35. 1,908,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,209. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.20. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $166.57 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

