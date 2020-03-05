South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,990 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.90.

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.50. 494,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,618. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.