South Dakota Investment Council Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,867 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.17% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.84. 383,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,360. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.65 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

